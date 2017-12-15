Portland man accused of murdering father makes first court appearance

A Portland man accused of stabbing and killing his father faced a judge in his first courtroom appearance Friday.

Portland police say 30-year-old Tyler Nees was arrested on Thursday thanks to an anonymous tip. He is charged with murder, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of methamphetamine and a parole violation.

On Dec. 2, officers responded to reports of a stabbing near Southeast 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Street. Police found the suspect’s father, 64-year-old Brian Nees, suffering from traumatic injuries.

Brian Nees later died at the hospital.

Tyler Nees’ brother was inside the courtroom on Friday, but he was quickly kicked out by the judge after yelling and swearing at his brother.

After the arraignment, FOX 12 spoke with Nees’ sister-in law, Carmen Bradbury, who said the tragedy has left her family divided.

Bradbury also said her brother-in-law is mentally ill and addicted to drugs.

“There’s the person who we’ve known as family for a long time and then the drugs that change that person, you know, we’ve lost two lives,” said Bradbury.

The family said the victim, Brian Nees, was a loving father and grandfather who’d do anything for his family.

Tyler Nees is expected back in court on Dec. 26.

