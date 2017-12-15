Sheriff: 17 people arrested in connection with nuisance house in Aloha

Over the last month, 17 people have been arrested in connection with a nuisance house in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began receiving reports of criminal activity at a home on Southwest Ping Court earlier this year.

The sheriff’s office conducted proactive enhanced patrols near the home starting late last month. During a 17-day period, nine people were arrested – including one person twice – on charges including vehicle theft, drug possession, property theft, carrying a concealed weapon, felony warrants and probation violations.

A search warrant was served at the home early Friday morning. Deputies detained 17 people and arrested six of them. The charges following Friday’s search warrant include menacing with a weapon, drug possession, forgery and parole and probation violations.

An additional person was arrested Friday attempting to run away from a nearby stolen vehicle, according to deputies.

Deputies were assisted in this investigation by the Westside Inter-Agency Narcotics and Inter-Agency Gang Enforcement Teams. They were also assisted by Washington County Sheriff's Office detectives from the Violent Crimes Unit, Property Crimes Unit and Special Investigations Unit.

The Inter-Agency Tactical Negotiations Team, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Washington County Parole & Probation assisted during the search warrant.

