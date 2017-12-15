Tigard police officer critically injured in crash off Hwy 26 while driving home from work

A Tigard Police Department officer and father of three children was critically injured in a crash while he drove home from work.

Emergency crews responded to the northbound Cornelius Pass exit from Highway 26 at 1:34 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Officer Matthew Barbee pulled over to the shoulder due to a flat tire on his personal car when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.

Barbee was flown to the hospital with critical injuries.

His family received support from fellow officers Friday, as Barbee’s wife talked about her husband.

“He’s a great man,” said Sherrie Barbee. “I couldn’t ask for a better husband and father.”

Police said the driver who hit Matthew Barbee stayed at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation. Investigators said impairment is a possible factor in the crash, but charges are pending while the investigation continues.

The Tigard Police Officers’ Association has started an online fund to support Matt Barbee and his family. he is an 11-year veteran with the Tigard Police Department.

