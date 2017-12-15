Community mailbox break-ins continue in Happy Valley

Broken mailboxes and missing mail is frustrating folks in the the Happy Valley area.

The latest incident happened near Southeast 130th Avenue and Sunnyside Road.

Bob Fitts said someone broke into their community mailbox and then put up a green sign saying it was an accident.

“It’s ripped apart and pried open,” Fitts said. “The thieves actually put the big poster and stuck it to the mailbox saying do not call 911 this accident has been reported.”

He and his neighbors grew suspicious and called to report it anyway.

“It didn’t look right so we called the post office and they didn’t know anything about it, so several of us made police reports and all that because our mail was stolen,” Fitts said.

In September, people living a few blocks away at Southeast 131st and Normandy Drive reported more than a half dozen boxes that were pried open.

The U.S. Postal Service said those caught damaging mailboxes could be fined up to $250,000 or put in prison for up to three years for each act of vandalism they are caught doing.

As for Fitts, he said to make sure to sign up for "Informed Delivery" through the post office. The service provides a black and white photo of the mail delivered to your box. He adds that he wishes he would have signed up before their mailbox was broken into so he could have some sense if anything of value was taken.

Anyone with information on any of these vandalism's is asked to contact the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office.

