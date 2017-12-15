Man found dead in burning mobile home in Astoria - KPTV - FOX 12

Man found dead in burning mobile home in Astoria

A man’s body was found after firefighters controlled a fire in a mobile home park in Astoria.  

Fire crews responded to Lois Loop on Thursday evening. Firefighters worked for several hours to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading in the small mobile home park.

The body of 59-year-old Richard Lee Huddleston was found in the home after the fire was contained.

The case remains under investigation, but deputies said Huddleston’s death is not believed to be suspicious in nature. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The home is considered a total loss.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or Detective J. Ryan Humphrey at 503-325-2061 or rhumphrey@co.clatsop.or.us.

