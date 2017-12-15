Hit-and-run driver who injured Sherwood HS student turns himself in

A hit-and-run suspect who struck a Sherwood High School student Friday morning has turned himself in.

Police said they responded to a report of a pedestrian struck near Sherwood High School at 7:38 a.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a pedestrian suffering from non-life-threatening facial injuries.

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the pedestrian was walking in a crosswalk when she was struck by a vehicle.

The pedestrian, a Sherwood High School student, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle, Shawn Driscoll, 45, of Newberg, briefly stayed on scene but fled before officers arrived.

Officers found Driscoll's vehicle, a white 2013 Dodge four-door, at his home but attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.

At 1:20 p.m., Driscoll turned himself in to the Sherwood Police Department. He was lodged into the Washington County Jail and is being charged with felony, fail to perform duties of a driver with injuries, and driving while suspended misdemeanor.

