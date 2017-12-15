Surveillance: Police searching for man who stabbed teen on MAX platform in Gresham

Police released surveillance images Friday to help catch a man accused of stabbing a teen on a MAX platform in Gresham.

Officers responded to reports of a fight at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 6 at 162nd Avenue and Burnside Street. Emergency crews arrived at the scene and found a 14-year-old boy suffering from knife wounds to his neck and hand.

The teen survived.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived and he was not found. The suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a medium build and numerous facial piercings.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect from the surveillance images is asked to call the Gresham Police Department at 503-618-2719.

