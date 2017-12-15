Portland police officers take kids shopping as part of 'Heroes and Helpers' program

Portland police officers took local kids on a shopping spree Friday morning as part the bureau's annual "Heroes and Helpers" program.

The event happened at the Jantzen Beach Target in north Portland.

Officers teamed up with kids whose families need assistance. Many of those kids were picked by school resource officers and were able to shop for clothes, school supplies, and even toys.

Police said Target donated $2,000 for the kids to shop with, and Portland police received generous donations from the community to match that.

"It really reminds you of the things you should be grateful and happy for. A lot of officers dip into their own pocket to get extra things and that's really heartwarming to see that happen," said Lt. James Crooker.

Before all of the kids went shopping, they got to have a special breakfast with the officers.

