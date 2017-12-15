Police: One person injured in NE Portland shooting

Portland police responded to a shooting that left one man injured Friday night.

Officers responded to Northeast Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Morgan Street at 6:45 p.m. on several reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived, they located a crime scene and evidence of gunfire.

Police said a short time later, officers learned that a gunshot victim, a 19-year-old man, was being taken to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center by a private vehicle. The victim is suffering from a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Witnesses in a nearby barber shop told FOX 12 they think the gunshots came from a car. They also said two kids were in the area at the time and came running into the shop, obviously rattled after the shooting.

"It's definitely scary being in a situation like that. Especially when it's unexpected. Anything could've happened," said Brandon Jones. "And again their were two little kids that were barely close to the scene, and I'm glad they're making it home safe tonight also."

No suspects have been located. There is no useful suspect information at this time, according to police.

The Gang Enforcement Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tactical Operations Division at 503-823-4106.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.