NE Portland neighbors say thieves stole tires off their cars overnight

Some neighbors in northeast Portland said they woke up Friday morning to find their cars propped up on cement blocks and their tires gone.

“I came out and saw the cinder blocks right here and the lug nuts are sitting right outside of the wheels, all four of them right here,” explained Erin Brooks.

Brooks said she was one of the lucky ones.

“It’s just kind of disturbing,” Brooks said.

She said while evidence shows thieves tried to take the wheels off her car sitting near Northeast Ainsworth and 36th Avenue, they did manage to swipe a full set of snow tires sitting by her garage.

“I just feel, why buy something nice if somebody is just going to take it,” she said.

Brooks called police, thinking she was the only one. But she said she soon found out that wasn’t the case.

“Looked out the window and I was like, I wonder if there’s frost on my car and I realized there was no tires on my car, no wheels on my car,” Marc Ammann said.

Ammann lives right around the corner from Brooks.

“The brake disc actually scratched on the side because it dropped off the cinder blocks in the front and just bounced into he curb,” he said.

Then a couple minutes down the road, near Northeast Holman and 23rd Avenue, FOX 12 spotted another car on cinder blocks with all four wheels gone.

“Just a luck of the draw,” Ammann said. “I don’t think there’s much you can do.”

Neighbors said they feel frustrated and helpless, all while being forced to spend big bucks to replace what was already theirs.

“I always think it’s Christmas time so it should be a time of giving, not taking,” Brooks said.

Anyone with information about the thieves should call Portland police.

