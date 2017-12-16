NE Portland neighbors say thieves stole tires off their cars overnight

The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
Over the last month, 17 people have been arrested in connection with a nuisance house in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.More >
A road rage incident led to the death of a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon, according to police.More >
After two months of fighting for her life, a young college basketball player has beat the odds and has made a miraculous recovery.More >
Some neighbors in northeast Portland said they woke up Friday morning to find their cars propped up on cement blocks and their tires gone.More >
Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >
A new year means new laws. Starting January 1 there are some big changes when it comes to hitting the road.More >
A 10-year-old Mississippi boy left a suicide note at school, saying he would kill himself if the bullying did not stop.More >
Police released surveillance images Friday to help catch a man accused of stabbing a teen on a MAX platform in Gresham in October.More >
A New York doctor is accused of spiking his girlfriend’s drink with a high dosage of abortion pills, killing their unborn child.More >
