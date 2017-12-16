OSP: Bend man killed in fuel truck crash in Linn Co.

Oregon State Police said a man was killed in a crash on Highway 22E near Idanha in Linn County.

Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 64 at 11 p.m. Friday night that involved a 2001 Kenworth Central Petro fuel truck.

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle lost traction on the icy road and rolled over coming to a stop, blocking the highway.

The fuel tank ruptured and caught fire, spreading to nearby brush, according to Oregon State Police.

A Gates Fire Department fire engine that was responding to the scene also lost control on the icy road and rolled onto its side.

The driver of the fuel truck was identified as 58-year-old Ronald Scurlock from Bend. He was pronounced deceased the scene.

Highway 22E remains closed and travelers are urged to use alternate routes.

