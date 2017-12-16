OSP: Bend man killed in fuel truck crash in Linn Co.; Hwy 22 closed indefinitely

Oregon State Police said a man was killed in a crash on Highway 22E near Idanha in Linn County.

Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 64 at 11 p.m. Friday night that involved a 2001 Kenworth Central Petro fuel truck that was carrying more than 11,000 gallons of gasoline.

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle lost traction on the icy road and rolled over coming to a stop, blocking the highway.

The fuel tank ruptured and caught fire, spreading to nearby brush, according to Oregon State Police.

An Idanha-Detriot Fire Protection District fire engine that was responding to the scene also lost control on the icy road and rolled onto its side. The driver of the fire injured was not injured.

The driver of the fuel truck was identified as 58-year-old Ronald Scurlock from Bend. He was pronounced deceased the scene.

The Department of Environmental Quality said an unknown amount of fuel made its way to the Santiam River. Some of the fuel made its way downstream and could be smelled in Detroit, according to DEQ.

ODOT says Highway 22 will remain closed indefinitely due to damage caused by the fuel spill. Drivers are encouraged to take U.S. 20 are an alternate route when going between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon..

