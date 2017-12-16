Crews battle house fire in NE Portland

Two people had to rush from their home because of a house fire in Northeast Portland.

Firefighters responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. Saturday morning at Northeast 9th Avenue between Stanton and Knott.

According to Portland Fire and Rescue, the fire was mostly contained to one room.

The people living in their home, along with their pets made it out safely.

The Red Cross is now helping them find shelter.

Investigators do not know what caused the fire.

