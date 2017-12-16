Hillsboro Elks Lodge delivers food, toys to 650 families - KPTV - FOX 12

Hillsboro Elks Lodge delivers food, toys to 650 families

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Hillsboro Police Department Courtesy: Hillsboro Police Department
Courtesy: Hillsboro Police Department Courtesy: Hillsboro Police Department
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

The Hillsboro Elks Lodge, along with Hillsboro Police, Fire and Metro West, delivered food and toys to 650 families on Saturday.

The families receiving the donations were located in Hillsboro and western Washington County.

Through their Christmas Basket Program, the Hillsboro Elks Lodge has been delivering food and toys to families in need for the past 50 years.

Toys were collected from the Hillsboro Fire Department Rand Acts of Kindness program, Toys for Joy, and local news stations toy drives.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.