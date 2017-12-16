Hillsboro Elks Lodge delivers food, toys to 650 families

The Hillsboro Elks Lodge, along with Hillsboro Police, Fire and Metro West, delivered food and toys to 650 families on Saturday.

The families receiving the donations were located in Hillsboro and western Washington County.

Through their Christmas Basket Program, the Hillsboro Elks Lodge has been delivering food and toys to families in need for the past 50 years.

Today we help the Hillsboro Elks spread holiday cheer to 650 families! The HPD Community Enhancement Team Sleigh # 1 is packed with food and toys! pic.twitter.com/6vrjaBad4O — Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) December 16, 2017

Toys were collected from the Hillsboro Fire Department Rand Acts of Kindness program, Toys for Joy, and local news stations toy drives.

