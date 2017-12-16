Longview family's home completely destroyed in fire

A fire destroyed a Longview family's home early Saturday morning.

Longview Fire and Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a large house fire on the 2300 block of East Lynnwood just after midnight.

Heavy flames and smoke were visible from a mile away, according to Longview Fire.

When crews arrived on scene, the house was over 50 percent fully involved with fire. Due to heavy damage to the house, exterior fire attack was ordered.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in about three hours.

All of the residents were able to escape without injury and took shelter in a neighbor's home.

Longview Fire said the home is a complete loss. The cause of the fire in under investigation.

