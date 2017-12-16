Deputies: Man arrested for DUII, manslaughter after deadly crash in Keizer

Deputies arrested a 21-year-old man on several charges including manslaughter after an early morning crash killed one person.

At 4:19 a.m., Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover crash in the 7500 block of Windsor Island Road North.

The sheriff's office said Justin Coakley, 21, was driving his Ford truck north on Windsor Island Road when he lost control causing the truck to rollover.

Coakley and one passenger, Alysia Frost, 20, of Portland, were taken to a Salem hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another passenger, Karlie Thometz, 18, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies arrested Coakley after he was released from the hospital. He was lodged into the Marion County Jail and charged with DUII, manslaughter in the second degree, reckless endangering, and assault in the fourth degree.

