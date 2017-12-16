Deputies searching for man who robbed Cornelius bar at knifepoint

Deputies are searching for a man who robbed the Jungle Room in Cornelius late Saturday morning.

The suspect walked into the bar, located at 1034 East Baseline Street, just before 12 p.m. and was armed with a knife, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the suspect left the bar after he received an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s. He was wearing a red and black coat.

Deputies working to identify man who robbed the Jungle Room at knifepoint today before making off with cash. Appears to be short Hispanic male in his 20’s wearing a red/black coat. pic.twitter.com/rIKhuwzpzh — WCSheriff Cornelius (@WCSOCornelius) December 17, 2017

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.