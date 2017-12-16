Deputies searching for man who robbed Cornelius bar at knifepoin - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies searching for man who robbed Cornelius bar at knifepoint

(Washington County Sheriff's Office Cornelius) (Washington County Sheriff's Office Cornelius)
CORNELIUS, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies are searching for a man who robbed the Jungle Room in Cornelius late Saturday morning.

The suspect walked into the bar, located at 1034 East Baseline Street, just before 12 p.m. and was armed with a knife, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

The sheriff's office said the suspect left the bar after he received an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his 20s. He was wearing a red and black coat.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the robbery is asked to call Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-629-0111.

