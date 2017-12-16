Trailer theft sets back small business in NE Portland

Just two weeks before opening her new cafe in northeast Portland, Jennifer Pereau has hit a major setback. The Portland Police Bureau says a trailer full of tools was stolen right out of her north Portland driveway overnight Thursday.

“It was shocking. It was sickening. It was a difficult morning,” said Pereau, who feels like somebody was watching them.

“It’s painful,” explained Brian Shasserre, who has been helping Pereau with her cafe.

Pereau says her best friend, Shasserre, is in town working to help open Tiny Moreso.

Shasserre says he brought 20 years worth of tools with him that they were storing inside the workspace on Northeast 42nd Avenue, while the empty trailer sat at her home in north Portland.

But on Thursday, they moved all the tools back inside the trailer so they could work on the floors in the cafe. And on Friday morning, they woke up to an empty driveway where, just hours before, a trailer and thousands of dollars worth of tools sat.

“Takes a lot of nerve to steal a trailer like that out of a driveway while people are sleeping. I’m amazed that they pulled it off, honestly,” Pereau said.

Pereau is adding a retail space to her already popular online company, Rawdacious. Shasserre is visiting to help Pereau build out the front of the cafe.

“Those tools I’ve acquired over those 20 years. It’s probably $20,000 or so worth of tools and the trailer,” he said.

Shasserre says the trailer was locked up before they went to sleep.

“And then you got history with your stuff, you know. I built a lot with those set of tools. It hurts,” he said.

They had been working vigorously to get the northeast Portland space ready to open, and now, they’re out money and time.

“I feel incredibly responsible for it because he was helping me. He’s been super generous with his time and energy,” said Pereau.

Meanwhile, they’ve been scrambling to borrow tools they need to get the job done.

Pereau says they’ll push through in order to open on time in early January, but right now she’s more concerned about her friend’s livelihood.

Shasserre’s black trailer may still have Washington plates. Anyone who see's the trailer is asked to call Portland police.

