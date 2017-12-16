Firefighters battling commercial fire in SE Portland

Firefighters are battling a commercial fire in southeast Portland.

Crews responded to the fire at a recycling facility called WestRock, located at 6328 Southeast 100th Avenue, just after 4:30 p.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue said bales containing plastic that are the size of cars are burning and are close to other bales of recyclable material.

Crews are using a front loader to pull apart some of the bales to allow water to get to the fire.

No homes or structures are threatened, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

