Firefighters battling commercial fire in SE Portland

Juanita Fitzgerald was arrested after police said she refused to leave the apartment she was living in, despite being evicted from it.More >
A road rage incident led to the death of a motorcyclist on Interstate 5 in southern Oregon, according to police.More >
After two months of fighting for her life, a young college basketball player has beat the odds and has made a miraculous recovery.More >
Over the last month, 17 people have been arrested in connection with a nuisance house in Aloha, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.More >
The jury has found a man guilty after he was accused of killing another man and stuffing his body into a drum two years ago.More >
A man in Wisconsin is facing animal mistreatment charges after he allegedly bathed a dog in boiling water, according to a criminal complaint.More >
Some neighbors in northeast Portland said they woke up Friday morning to find their cars propped up on cement blocks and their tires gone.More >
A former high school soccer coach arrested with a missing 17-year-old girl has been charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, Florida authorities said Friday.More >
Oregon State Police said a man was killed in a crash on Highway 22E near Idanha in Linn County.More >
Toronto billionaire and philanthropist Barry Sherman and his wife were found dead in their mansion Friday afternoon. The Toronto Police Service is investigating the deaths as "suspicious."More >
