Deputies: Driver crashes into power pole, line hits car on SW Tile Flat Road

Drivers in Washington County were forced to find alternative routes after a crash on Southwest Tile Flat Road Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said a car crashed into a power pole on Southwest Tile Flat Road between Southwest Scholls Ferry Road and Southwest Grabhorn Road.

In the crash, the power line fell onto the car.

Deputies said Southwest Tile Flat Road was closed in both directions.

PGE was responding to the scene.

It was unclear if the driver was injured.

Deputies did not release information on the cause of the crash.

