Trump offers ‘thoughts and prayers,’ calls for infrastructure spending after deadly train derailment

By The Associated Press
TACOMA, WA (AP) -

President Donald Trump is offering "thoughts and prayers" for those involved in the train derailment in Washington state.

Trump thanked the first responders at the scene and says the White House is monitoring the situation. Those thoughts came in his second tweet Monday about the derailment that officials say have killed at least six people.

His first tweet focused on the need for quick approval of a plan for more spending on infrastructure.

In a tweet sent about three hours after the crash, Trump said it shows "more than ever why our soon to be submitted infrastructure plan must be approved quickly."

Trump added: "Seven trillion dollars spent in the Middle East while our roads, bridges, tunnels, railways (and more) crumble! Not for long!"

Trump is expected to release a framework for increased infrastructure spending in January, relying on a mix of federal, local and private spending.

