Washington blood donations sought after deadly train derailment - KPTV - FOX 12

Washington blood donations sought after deadly train derailment

Posted: Updated:
File image File image
(KPTV) -

At least six people were killed and dozens more were hospitalized after an Amtrak train derailed south of Tacoma Monday morning, and now blood centers are asking for the public's help.

Train 501, bound for Portland from Seattle with approximately 83 people on board, fell onto Interstate 5 in DuPont, Washington.

Dozens of people, victims on the train and motorists, were transported to area hospitals.

In response to the hospitalizations, Bloodworks Northwest called for donations.

Anyone interested in donating blood can schedule an appointment at BloodworksNW.org

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.