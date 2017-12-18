Washington blood donations sought after deadly train derailment

At least six people were killed and dozens more were hospitalized after an Amtrak train derailed south of Tacoma Monday morning, and now blood centers are asking for the public's help.

Train 501, bound for Portland from Seattle with approximately 83 people on board, fell onto Interstate 5 in DuPont, Washington.

Dozens of people, victims on the train and motorists, were transported to area hospitals.

In response to the hospitalizations, Bloodworks Northwest called for donations.

We have issued 150+ units of blood in response to #Amtrak tragedy, creating major demands on local supply. Please schedule your blood donation as soon as possible at https://t.co/X6tU6djUyi. Can't come in today? A donation later this week supports ongoing care. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/aCbxr8ucmY — Bloodworks Northwest (@BloodworksNW) December 18, 2017

Anyone interested in donating blood can schedule an appointment at BloodworksNW.org.

