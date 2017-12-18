Timbers name Giovanni Savarese as new head coach

A month after the Portland Timbers confirmed the departure of Caleb Porter as head coach, the club named his replacement: Giovanni Savarese.

The Timbers announced the news in a release Friday. Last week, Savarese was rumored to have been offered the head coaching job.

Come the 2018 season, Savarese will be the club’s third head coach in its MLS history. He was most recently the head coach and sporting director of the New York Cosmos for five seasons.

“After an intense coach search, I am very pleased to introduce Gio Savarese as the head coach of the Portland Timbers,” said Merritt Paulson, owner of the Timbers. “Gio is an intelligent, attack-minded coach and is a driven individual who is both a great fit with us on and off the field. We are extremely pleased to welcome Gio and his family to Portland.”

“We are excited to bring Gio on board as the club’s head coach. Gio brings a wealth of experience across all levels of the game, and his playing philosophy aligns with the expectations of the club and suits the playing personnel,” said Gavin Wilkinson, general manager and president of soccer for the Timbers. “His leadership and man-management, coupled with his core values and previous accomplishments, made him the right fit for this club, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Timbers.”

“I am both excited and proud to become the head coach of the Portland Timbers, and this is an ideal fit and outstanding opportunity for me as I take the next step in my coaching career,” Savarese said. “The passion, ambition and support surrounding this club is truly inspiring, and I am sincerely honored and grateful for this opportunity to lead it on the pitch and to build on the club’s history of success for the community and the incredible supporters of the Portland Timbers.”

Savarese, 46, has been involved with soccer the majority of his life. In his home county of Venezuela, he made his professional playing debut at age 15.

A news conference to formally introduce Savarese is scheduled for early January, the Timbers said.

