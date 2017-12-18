Oregon Zoo’s new sea otter pup gets name

A 32-year-old Chicago woman has been arrested for burning several toddlers with a hot glue gun at a Logan Square daycare center, sources have told CBS 2.More >
A 32-year-old Chicago woman has been arrested for burning several toddlers with a hot glue gun at a Logan Square daycare center, sources have told CBS 2.More >
Federal officials confirmed an Amtrak train was hurtling 50 mph over the speed limit when it careened off an overpass south of Seattle, spilling cars onto the highway below and killing at least three people.More >
Federal officials confirmed an Amtrak train was hurtling 50 mph over the speed limit when it careened off an overpass south of Seattle, spilling cars onto the highway below and killing at least three people.More >
A surgeon who works at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital was one of the first people on scene because he was driving up I-5 toward Seattle when the train derailment happened.More >
A surgeon who works at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital was one of the first people on scene because he was driving up I-5 toward Seattle when the train derailment happened.More >
Two people were arrested Monday after they stole a Washington County Sheriff’s Office bait package from a home in Aloha, according to deputies.More >
Two people were arrested Monday after they stole a Washington County Sheriff’s Office bait package from a home in Aloha, according to deputies.More >
Police are investigating after vandals apparently broke into a mausoleum at a Pearl City cemetery and scattered bones in the area.More >
Police are investigating after vandals apparently broke into a mausoleum at a Pearl City cemetery and scattered bones in the area.More >
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >
Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife, Heidi, are donating a mansion and 100 acres of land in southwest Missouri to charity that provides camps for children with special needs.More >
Investigators said hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be heroin were found in the car.More >
Investigators said hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be heroin were found in the car.More >
Parents are outraged after an Alabama school barred students from wearing jackets in the building.More >
Parents are outraged after an Alabama school barred students from wearing jackets in the building.More >
Michael K. McLaughlin, 37, of Tigard, was found dead outside a home. William F. Prosser, 24, of Stevenson, was arrested.More >
Michael K. McLaughlin, 37, of Tigard, was found dead outside a home. William F. Prosser, 24, of Stevenson, was arrested.More >
When Avery Reilly was born, her parents thought she was an "absolutely perfect baby," her mother Helena said. She loved to be swaddled and was a great sleeper.More >
When Avery Reilly was born, her parents thought she was an "absolutely perfect baby," her mother Helena said. She loved to be swaddled and was a great sleeper.More >