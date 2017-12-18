Oregon Zoo’s new sea otter pup gets name

A 2-month-old sea otter pup, orphaned along the California coast in October, has taken up residence at the Oregon Zoo’s veterinary medical center. Photo by Michael Durham, courtesy of the Oregon Zoo.

The Oregon Zoo’s newest resident is now no longer known by just a three-digit number.

The zoo announced Monday that a sea otter pup who was rescued in California is now named Lincoln.

The naming news comes one week after the Oregon Zoo announced the arrival of the young pup. http://www.kptv.com/story/37042422/oregon-zoo-welcomes-rescued-sea-otter-pup-from-california

Lincoln was rehomed in Portland after he was taken in by the Monterey Bay Aquarium, where he was assigned the number “805.”

Before his stay at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, the pup was rescued in late October when he was just two weeks old. He was stranded in a harbor and deemed non-releasable by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Lincoln’s name was chosen by his Portland caregivers.

“The name is intended to draw attention to the fact that sea otters were once found off the Oregon coast in places like Lincoln City,” said Amy Cutting, who oversees the zoo’s marine life area. “There is even a coastal area in Lincoln County known as Otter Rock.”

The zoo said visitors should be able to see Lincoln, who’s estimated to be 9 weeks old, sometime in the next month or two.

Lincoln is said to be doing well in Portland. The zoo posted a new video Monday of him settling in.

