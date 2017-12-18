Police: Man caught injecting heroin with kids in car in St. Helens Walmart parking lot

A man was caught by police injecting heroin while he was inside a car with his two young daughters in a Walmart parking lot, according to police.

Officers were contacted about drug activity in the parking lot at 1 p.m. Friday. They arrived and found a man behind the wheel of a black SUV, as described by a witness.

Police said 27-year-old Joshua Sterling Ashley of Bend had a hypodermic needle in his hand and was “actively involved” in the use of heroin.

Nicole Christina Guerrero, 32, was sitting in the passenger seat.

“When Ms. Guerrero rolled the passenger window down, officers were shocked to hear the sound of crying children coming from the back seat,” according to the St. Helens Police Department.

Two daughters of Sterling and Guerrero – ages 2 and 4 years old – were strapped into their car seats, according to police.

Investigators said hypodermic needles, drug paraphernalia and a substance believed to be heroin were found in the car.

Ashley was arrested on charges of reckless endangering, endangering the welfare of minors, unlawful possession of heroin, driving while suspended and parole violation. Guerrero was arrested on charges of reckless endangering and endangering the welfare of minors.

Both suspects were booked into the Columbia County Jail.

The children were taken into protective custody and placed in the care of the Department of Human Services.

