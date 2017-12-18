Sheriff: Tigard man shot, killed after trip to hot springs; murder suspect arrested

A Tigard man was shot and killed in Stevenson, Washington after taking a trip with the murder suspect to Bagby Hot Springs in the Mount Hood National Forest, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and people screaming on the 1500 block of Lakeview Drive in Stevenson at 8:35 a.m. Sunday.

Michael K. McLaughlin, 37, of Tigard, was found dead outside a home. William F. Prosser, 24, of Stevenson, was arrested.

Investigators said McLaughlin, Prosser and three others had been at Bagby Hot Springs before driving to Stevenson. An argument started between Prosser and McLaughlin, according to deputies, before McLaughlin was shot and killed.

No other details were immediately released about the investigation.

Prosser was booked into the Skamania County Jail on the charge of murder.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.