Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested on steroids charge

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested and is accused of possession of steroids.

The sheriff’s office received information earlier this month that 33-year-old Bryce Kampwerth of Sherwood, a deputy with the patrol division, was in possession of anabolic steroids.

The sheriff’s office requested the Beaverton Police Department conduct an investigation and Kampwerth was placed on administrative leave.

Beaverton police developed probable cause to believe Kampwerth had been in possession of steroids in May 2017.

On Friday, a Washington County grand jury indicted Kampwerth on one count of possession of a schedule III controlled substance. He was arrested Monday afternoon and booked into the Washington County Jail.

Kampwerth has been a Washington County Sheriff’s Office employee since January 2017.

“The Sheriff's Office is releasing this information in the interest of public transparency and will be conducting an internal investigation. Allegations of misconduct are taken seriously and thoroughly investigated,” according to a sheriff’s office statement.

