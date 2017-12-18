Police: 1 injured in shooting in NE Portland

Police say one person was injured in a shooting Monday evening in northeast Portland’s Roseway neighborhood.

At about 6:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Fremont Street.

Woman working at nearby urgent care on Fremont says she heard gunshots & screams @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/XSKybkqdkv — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) December 19, 2017

Officers and medical personnel arrived in the area and found one person with a gunshot wound near Northeast 71st Avenue and Fremont Street. The victim was then taken to a local hospital to be treated.

Officers found evidence of a crime scene near the victim. They checked the area for additional victims but did not locate any.

Police were also able to contact the occupants of a nearby home and determined there were no additional victims at the residence.

Standoff situation - Portland Police using loud speaker asking anyone inside this home to come out following shooting in NE. We’ve seen one person walk out with hands on their head@fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/e1bROnQw0u — Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) December 19, 2017

Police said preliminary information indicated the suspect or suspects left the area before officers arrived.

Based on information learned at the scene, the Gang Enforcement Team is investigating the shooting.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the incident is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.