Deputies: 2 arrested after stealing bait package from Aloha home

Two people were arrested Monday after they stole a Washington County Sheriff’s Office bait package from a home in Aloha, according to deputies.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to an alarm activation from a bait package at a home near Southwest 167th Avenue and Southwest Rosa Road at about 7:40 p.m.

Deputies tracked the package to a location three blocks from where it was stolen. They detained Jason McEuin, 47, of Hillsboro and Jackielyn Boyce, 22, of Forest Grove.

During their investigation, deputies found a dozen pieces of mail belonging to three neighbors.

Deputies believe the suspects were working in coordination with others to steal packages and mail in the area, and that they were likely monitoring a police scanner while committing the thefts, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

McEuin was arrested on four counts of felony mail theft, theft in the second degree and possession of methamphetamine, while Boyce was arrested on four counts of felony mail theft, theft in the second degree and a probation violation.

Detectives from the Property Crimes Unit responded to assist in the investigation and return stolen mail to the victims.

The sheriff’s office said numerous bait packages have been deployed through Washington County. This is the program’s third year and the second bait package arrest of the season.

