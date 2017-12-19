Salvation Army receives two more gold bars in SE Portland donation kettles

The Salvation Army struck gold again in its red collection kettles over the weekend in southeast Portland.

The group announced Tuesday morning that two 1-ounce bars were found in two kettles at the Fred Meyer at 5253 Southeast 82nd Avenue Saturday. One was found in the main door kettle and the other was in the grocery door kettle.

On the same day, a gold bar was also found in a kettle at another southeast Portland Fred Meyer.

Regarding the pair of gold bars found at the Southeast 82nd Avenue location, Angel Marquez with The Salvation Army said "This is all very exciting, and it completely unexpected! It's amazing to think that something so small could bring so much help into the community."

The Salvation Army said it will have the two bars appraised by a professional to determine their values.

This is the last week The Salvation Army is collecting donations in its kettles and has a goal of raising $750,000.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.