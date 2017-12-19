Oregon fire crews in California begin demobilizing, will likely be home Wednesday

Firefighters from Kern County, Calif., work to put out hot spots during a wildfire Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017, in Montecito, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The 15 strike teams from Oregon who traveled to California to help battle wildfires will be home very soon, the Oregon State Fire Marshal announced Tuesday morning.

Oregon firefighters have been in California for two weeks. In the past week, the strike teams assisted with the Thomas Fire burning near Ventura, California.

The Thomas Fire is currently at 50 percent containment.

"We are extremely pleased with the performance of our strike teams," said Oregon State Fire Marshal Jim Walker. "Our teams have played an important role in helping our neighbors to the south and all of Oregon can be proud of the professionalism and effectiveness of our resources while dealing with these difficult fires."

The strike teams are scheduled to demobilize throughout Tuesday and will likely arrive back to their districts Wednesday.

