Police searching for bank robbery suspect in NE Portland

Police are searching for a man who robbed a U.S. Bank branch in northeast Portland on Tuesday.

Officers responded to the bank on the 12200 block of Northeast Glisan Street at 12:12 p.m.

Employees said the suspect approached a teller and demanded money. After obtaining cash, the robber left the bank without further incident.

Officers searched the neighborhood, but did not locate a suspect.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 3 inches tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.

