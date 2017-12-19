Carnie Wilson talks about Love Bites, music and childhood memories

Carnie Wilson rose to fame in 1990 as one of the founding members of the hit-making musical trio Wilson Phillips.

Nowadays, she's a full-fledged pastry chef with a bakery and cafe based in Sherwood called Love Bites By Carnie.

Love Bites specializes in bite-sized desserts and is best-known for its huge variety of mini-cheesecakes.

Carnie chose Sherwood as the flagship location for Love Bites because her childhood friend and Love Bites business partner, Tiffany Miller, lives in the Portland area.

Carnie, her husband Rob, and their two daughters live in Los Angeles, but Carnie is frequently in Sherwood.

She said while her love of music comes from her father, Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson, her love of baking comes from her mother's side of the family.

As a child, Carnie often baked with her maternal grandmother. If you'd like to try one of Carnie's famous desserts, you can visit the Love Bites by Carnie Cafe in Sherwood. You can also learn more at LoveBitesbyCarnie.com.

