Police need help identifying suspects who eluded officers twice in Clark Co.

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two people who are associated with an attempting to elude case.

The Battle Ground Police Department said on Sunday a Subaru Impreza hatchback with a Washington license plate BGA9065 had eluded Vancouver police officers.

The vehicle was located later that day at the Battle Ground Walmart. When Battle Ground police officers approached the vehicle, the suspects drove away at a high-rate of speed and eluded officers again.

Police said the first suspect is described as a white woman about 20 to 28 years old, with red hair and close-set eyes. The second suspect is described as an Asian man about 30 to 45 years old, with a medium complexion, stocky build, and bald head with a thin goatee.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Battle Ground Police Sgt. Aaron Kanooth at 360-342-5254 or email at aaron.kanooth@cityofbg.org.

