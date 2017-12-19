Washington woman, dog die in Hwy 395 crash in E. Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12

Washington woman, dog die in Hwy 395 crash in E. Oregon

A Washington woman and her dog died in a crash on Highway 395 in eastern Oregon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene north of Long Creek at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said Annalesha Draper, 27, of Spokane, Washington, was driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup south on Highway 395 when she crossed over the northbound lane, exited the roadway and hit a tree.

Draper was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a dog in the truck was also killed in the crash.

Investigators are working to determine contributing factors in the crash and no other details have been released.

