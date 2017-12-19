Sheriff: Two women die in crash turning into Albany-area driveway

Two women died when the Jeep they were in was hit from behind by a pickup as they turned into a driveway in the Albany area, according to investigators.

Emergency crews responded to Kamph Drive at 2:35 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said Carol Sue Torstrom, 66, of Lebanon, was driving a 2000 Jeep Wrangler westbound on Kamph Drive when she slowed down to turn into a driveway.

A 2012 Ford F-150 pickup driven by a 33-year-old Lebanon man hit the Jeep, causing it to flip onto its top and land in a ditch.

Torstrom and a passenger, Diane Ellen Roth, 74, of Albany, were killed in the crash, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the pickup told deputies he saw the Jeep ahead of him and anticipated it would turn into the driveway, but he hit the back of the vehicle when it did not turn as he expected.

Deputies are continuing the investigation with the assistance of the Linn County District Attorney’s Office.

Deputies said there is no indication alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Linn County Detective Wilcox at 541-967-3950.

