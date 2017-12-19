Four people arrested in Salem after months-long drug investigation

Four people were arrested on Thursday after a five month long investigation into the illegal distribution of heroin and methamphetamine.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the investigation by Polk Interagency Narcotics Team (POINT) detectives ended during a traffic stop in Salem.

Oregon State Police conducted the traffic stop on Dec. 14 and seized $31,229 in cash, 3.4 pounds of methamphetamine, 0.9 grams of cocaine, and a residue amount of heroin.

The sheriff's office said the investigation also led to the seizure of five safes that contained 9mm, 40 caliber and 44 caliber ammunition, drug records, drug use paraphernalia, and a shirt for concealed carry of a firearm. No firearms were seized during the investigation.

Felipe Rodriguez Jr., 33, Ronald Selby, 48, Monique Somora, 33, and Jesse Ayala, 48, were arrested.

Rodriguez has been charged with unlawful possession and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of cocaine, two counts of unlawful delivery of heroin, unlawful possession of heroin, and probation violation.

Selby was charged with unlawful possession and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine. Somora was charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence.

Ayala was charged with possession of heroin.

