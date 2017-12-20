Snow returns, greets holiday travelers headed over Cascade Mountain passes

Snow returned to the Oregon Cascades Tuesday after a lengthy and rare December dry spell.

The return of winter weather coincides with the few days where thousands are expected to hit the road for the Christmas holiday.

The Cascade Mountain passes were expecting a foot or more of new snow Tuesday night.

On Tuesday night several families drove up to Government Camp to enjoy the fresh snow.

“We came here for sledding and to show my cousins around,” Marineh Kalashyan said. “It’s really fun.”

The new snow was a welcome sign for some but an unwanted travel partner for others trying to head over the mountain passes.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says they have every tool out and working to keep the mountain passes cleared.

With the closure of Highway 22 east of Detroit because of tanker truck crash on Friday, ODOT expects to see more travelers heading over Highway 26 and Highway 126 to get to Central Oregon and beyond.

With snow and ice in the mountain passes, ODOT reminds drivers to give extra room between them and the vehicle in front of them and to add a little extra time to their travel plans.

