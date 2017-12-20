Police: Pedestrian hit, killed by car in NE Portland

A woman was killed Wednesday morning after she was struck by a car in northeast Portland.

At 7:18 a.m., officers responded to the 7800 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard on the report of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers, firefighters and medical personnel saw members of the public performing CPR on a woman lying on the ground.

Medical responders pronounced the woman deceased.

The driver of the car involved in the crash stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said.

The Major Crash Team with the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Division responded to the crash to investigate.

Northeast Sandy Boulevard is expected to be closed from Northeast 75th Avenue to Northeast 80th Avenue for several hours.

Police did not release the victim’s identity or any other details.

