Another case of meningococcal disease at Oregon State

The Oregon Health Authority says another Oregon State University student has been diagnosed with meningococcal disease.

The patient only identified as an undergraduate is the sixth OSU student to be treated for meningococcal disease in the past year, which qualifies as an outbreak.

The university has responded by holding mass vaccination clinics. OSU also announced, effective immediately, all Corvallis students 25 years old and younger will be required to be vaccinated for meningococcal B disease by Feb. 15.

Prior to this latest case, vaccinations were encouraged for all OSU students 25 years old and younger, but required for all incoming first-year students and transfer students, according to said Steve Clark, OSU vice president for university relations and marketing.

The disease primarily afflicts young people and can spread in group living situations such as dormitories.

A University of Oregon student died during an outbreak on the Eugene campus in 2015.

