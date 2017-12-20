Dump truck hauling mud crashes into pool at home of Trail Blazers player

A dump truck hauling a load of mud crashed down an embankment and into the swimming pool of Portland Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner.

Emergency crews responded to the area of the 1500 block of Southwest Upper Hall Street at 8:48 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Portland Fire & Rescue reported the driver had to be cut from the truck. The driver was taken to the hospital with “trauma injuries,” according to firefighters.

The house is owned by Turner, a forward for the Blazers. Turner said he was home with two other people when the crash occurred and he is praying for the health of the driver.

The landscaping truck ended up in the pool and on the patio of Turner’s home.

Look closely at the first pic - an overturned dump truck crashed into Trailblazer Evan Turner’s pool. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/C8Tny0jFXv — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) December 20, 2017

Looks like @thekidet’s pool is toast after truck filled with mud plunged down. Driver is in the hospital pic.twitter.com/wV6SapK9s9 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) December 20, 2017

Neighbors said the road can be dangerous, but they’ve never seen anything like this.

“It is very narrow and very steep and it’s almost a 180-degree turn and very steep, so he must have lost his brakes, I don’t know, but fortunately I understand he is alive,” said neighbor Mica Ronen.

An update on the driver’s condition was not immediately available.

Investigators are looking into whether the truck was too heavy for the braking system or if the load back-shifted, causing the driver to lose control.

City crews will assess the retaining wall and road for damage, while crews utilize a crane and other equipment to remove the truck.

. @thekidet tells us he was home w 2 others when it happened, his prayers are w the hospitalized driver @fox12oregon https://t.co/TpZB2W7eB0 — Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) December 20, 2017

