Mark Ballas, BC Jean talk to MORE about making music together

MORE’s Molly Riehl got the chance to meet a husband and wife who both are stars in their own right and together.

Mark Ballas is one of the most well-known faces on "Dancing with the Stars" while BC Jean is the singer-songwriter behind hits like Beyonce's "If I Were a Boy."

The two tied the knot in 2016 and are in the band Alexander Jean.

Molly caught up with Mark and BC when they were in Portland while they stopped on tour with Lindsey Stirling.

Mark and BC talked about making music and life as performers.

