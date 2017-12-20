Portland-based hair and makeup expert talks to MORE about her be - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Portland-based hair and makeup expert talks to MORE about her beautiful career

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Stephanie Kralevich, More Good Day Oregon Host
Connect
(KPTV) -

Celebrity hair and makeup artist M'chel Bauxal-Gleason got her start years ago in Los Angeles, working as a costume designer for the Jenny McCarthy Show, now she's based in Portland.

She moved from fashion to doing hair and makeup for stars as they come through town.

M’Chel, who is self-taught, is a winner of “People’s Choice for Best Makeup Artist” at the Portland Fashion & Style Awards.

MORE’s Stephanie Kralevich got to talk to M’Chel about working with celebrities.

To learn more about M’Chel, visit her website.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.