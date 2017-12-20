Oregon Humane seizes 9 horses in Molalla after reports from concerned public

Nine horses were taken into the care of a nonprofit working with Oregon Humane Society after they were seized from residents in Molalla Tuesday.

OHS said Wednesday that eight of the nine horses were underweight and all of them were “not receiving minimum care.”

Members of the public alerted the humane society to the condition of the horses with multiple reports and photos.

OHS said witnesses described the animals as “extremely thin,” and reported they didn’t have access to food or water. One witness thought some of the horses might not have survived the winter on the Molalla property.

After OHS received the multiple reports on the horses, a humane special agent visited the property on South Sawtell Road in Molalla.

When the agent spoke to an owner of the horses, they were not willing to give any details about the animals.

OHS then received a search warrant from a Clackamas County Circuit judge that authorized investigators to remove any neglected animals from the property. On Tuesday, the horses were removed by OHS with the help from Sound Equine Options, which will provide ongoing medical care for the horses.

“It’s a crime in Oregon to deprive animals of the food, water and medical care they need to survive,” said OHS President Sharon Harmon. “If you can’t provide for the animals in your care, please reach out for assistance. Don’t let your animals suffer.”

Currently, investigators are evaluating the horses and have not issued citations against their owners. The horses are in the custody of Sound Equine Options in an undisclosed location. The horses are not available for adoption or viewing by the public at this time.

According to OHS, second degree animal neglect is punishable in Oregon by fines of up to $2,500 and six months in jail.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.