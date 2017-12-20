ATM skimming devices found at Marion Co. truck stops; surveillan - KPTV - FOX 12

ATM skimming devices found at Marion Co. truck stops; surveillance shows possible suspect

Surveillance image released by Marion County Sheriff's Office. Surveillance image released by Marion County Sheriff's Office.
Evidence photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office Evidence photo: Marion County Sheriff's Office
ATM skimming devices were located at two truck stops along the Interstate 5 corridor in Marion County.

Deputies responded to Flying J near Aurora on Sunday and Pilot Travel Center in Brooks on Monday.

ATM skimming machines are electronic devices designed to read the magnetic strips on the back of ATM cards and, in this case, record the key pad as unknowing victims enter their numbers.

The same man is sought in connection with both cases and deputies released a surveillance image of him Wednesday.

Anyone with information about that man or this investigation is asked to call the Marion County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 503-540-8079 or leave a tip online at Facebook.com/MCSOInTheKnow and click submit a tip on the left side of the page.

Tips for protection against ATM skimmers is available at aarp.org.

