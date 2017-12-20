Portland police officers donate boots, socks to Portland Rescue - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland police officers donate boots, socks to Portland Rescue Mission

Photo: Portland Police Bureau Photo: Portland Police Bureau
PORTLAND, OR

Portland Police Bureau officers donated 28 pairs of boots and 120 pairs of socks to the Portland Rescue Mission.

Central Precinct officers made the donation at the 111 West Burnside Street location Wednesday.

In November, officers contacted Portland Rescue Mission workers and learned people served by the organization are often in need of boots and socks.

The officers reached out to other precincts and requested additional donations.  

Each pair of boots was sanitized and shined before being donated.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division offers food assistance and gently used clothing to those in need. For more information, go to sunshinedivision.org.

