Deputies searching for man armed with knife caught on camera robbing Cornelius bar

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man armed with a knife who robbed a bar in Cornelius.

The robbery occurred at around noon Saturday at the Jungle Room on the 1000 block of East Baseline Street and the entire ordeal was captured by the bar’s surveillance cameras.

Deputies said the robber brandished a knife, walked behind the counter and demanded money from a register. The suspect then got away with cash.

A K-9 team searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect is described by deputies as a Latino man in his mid 20s, 5 feet 1 inch tall with a slim build and short facial hair. He was wearing a black and red plaid jacket and dark pants. The suspect had a dark-colored sweatshirt underneath his jacket with the hood pulled over his head.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 503-846-2500.

