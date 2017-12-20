Linn Co. detectives serve search warrant, arrest man in child pornography investigation

Linn County Sheriff’s Office detectives served a search warrant and arrested a man in connection with a child pornography investigation Tuesday.

The warrant was served at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday on Sand Ridge Court at the Lebanon home of 31-year-old Andrew Duncan Irving.

Deputies said the warrant was the culmination of an “extensive investigation” into the online distribution of child pornography over the internet from an IP address in Lebanon.

Detectives said Irving admitted to them he had searched online for child pornography and then downloaded it.

Irving was arrested and booked into the Linn County Jail on one count of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse. Deputies said additional charges are possible following digital forensic examination of devices seized from the home.

The Benton County Sheriff’s office and Lebanon Police Department assisted the Linn County Sheriff’s Office during the service of the search warrant.

Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Trenary at 541-917-6665.

