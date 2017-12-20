Deputies: Woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Vancouver

A 39-year-old woman was taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a vehicle in Vancouver.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office said at 4:09 p.m. deputies responded to Northeast 71st Street at Covington Road on the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim, identified as Sharina Luper, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The sheriff's office said Luper and her boyfriend were crossing Covington Road at NE 71st Street when she stepped into the path of a southbound vehicle and was struck.

The driver of the vehicle, 78-year-old Nufar Tedorov, stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to the sheriff's office.

The CCSO traffic unit is investigating the incident.

