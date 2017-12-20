Police: Two teens arrested in connection to three robberies in Vancouver

Vancouver police arrested two 17-year-old boys responsible for three robberies that happened over a two-day span.

Police said at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday they responded to the report of a robbery at the Red Robin located at 801 Southeast 160th Avenue.

According to police, the victim was selling an item online and was meeting with the buyer in the parking lot. When the buyer approached the victim, he demanded the property and displayed a handgun. The victim handed over the property and the suspect fled on foot toward a nearby apartment complex.

Officers arrived to the scene but were unable to locate the suspect.

On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., police responded to another robbery call at the same Red Robin. The victim told police he had an item for sale online and was meeting the buyer in the parking lot. After robbing the victim, the suspect was seen fleeing toward a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the second incident is very similar to the first incident.

A third robbery took place on Wednesday around the same time as the second robbery but this time at the Baja Fresh located at 16010 Southeast Mill Plain Boulevard.

Police were able to determine the suspect fled to the Fisher's Mill Apartments, located at 1000 Southeast 160th Avenue. Officers were able to identify the unit the suspect was in.

SWAT responded to the scene and detained four males and one female from the apartment.

Detectives interviews those detained and arrested two 17-year-old boys.

Both of the teens were booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center. One of the teens has been charged with two counts of robbery in the first degree, and the other teen has been charged with three counts of robbery in the first degree.

